‘We got our first victim.’ A Woman Stuck Googly Eyes On All Kinds Of Products At Walmart
by Matthew Gilligan
Who’s ready for a wholesome, fun story?
I know I am!
And this one really hit the spot!
A woman named Bella posted a video on TikTok that showed her mom putting googly eyes on various items at a Walmart store.
Bella’s mom picked up the googly eyes at a craft store and decided to have a little fun at Walmart, because, why not?!?!
The duo grabbed a cart at Walmart and got down to business.
Bella’s mom said, “I’m gonna get a cart and act like I’m shopping, that’ll throw ’em off.”
After she attached the googly eyes to one product, she said, “We got our first victim.”
Bella’s mom clearly had a blast and the rest of the video shows her sticking the eyes on different products around the store.
Not a bad way to pass the time!
Have some fun and watch the video!
@belladavid1802
if your mom ever asks to do googly eyes at walmart just day yes. her wheeze gets me every time #fyp #barbiemovie #motherdaughter #girlhood
Here’s what folks had to say.
This viewer said this is wholesome fun.
Another TikTokker just LOVED this.
And one person thinks this woman is adorable.
This content is so wholesome.