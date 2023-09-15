‘We now have official confirmation from the company…’ A Customer Talked About Items That Might Be Removed From Panera Restaurants Soon
A lot of people are worried that their favorite menu items at Panera restaurants might be going away after rumors swirled online.
It all started when a Reddit user posted a list of roughly 50 items that might be leaving Panera menus for good.
A TikTokker named Zach posted a video that went viral to discuss the rumors about what’s really going on here.
Zach talked about the list of items that included all kinds of Panera staples like signature sandwiches, Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese, French Onion Soup, various breads and bagels, and other menu items that MIGHT be going away and said different things at different Panera locations.
He also said that Panera sent out a statement that said, “We are currently testing a streamlined menu in a small amount of Panera bakery-cafes, providing guests with a faster and more convenient experience while also simplifying operations for our associates.”
In another statement, the folks at Panera said, “We always have a number of tests running across the country to identify new ways to better serve our guests, whether that’s by menu innovation, simplification or through new technology.”
Well, that was pretty much a non-answer. And if my experience with things like this is any indication, they’re saying that this is correct without saying those exact words.
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what menu items get cut and which ones survive…
Check out his video.
@snachwithzach
Last week, a rumor began spreading that Panera would be making considerable changes to their menu. We now have official confirmation from the company that they are doing a lot of downsizing. Although they didn’t say what would be going away, a Reddit post from user Wolfygirl97 shows what appears to be a full list of the items that may potentially receive the boot. We’ll be breaking some of it down today as well as added context, but keep in mind that the list itself is not confirmed by Panera. #panera#foodnews#foodtok#fastfood#bagels#panerabread#lunch#restaurant#bread#sourdough#bakery#fyp
Hopefully your Panera doesn’t get hit with these cuts, but if it does… my condolences.