Woman Explains Why Her Generation Is “Full Of Quitters” And That’s A Good Thing
by Laura Lynott
Are we a generation of quitters?
Well, this woman thinks so because she’s proud of it!
She tells her followers she quit a job the second day because her boss asked her to do a 5am shift.
But that’s just the start! She quit working at Subway after five days because she says she was asked to buy her own uniform.
And she jacked another job in as there was no parking! Ha.
But she wasn’t done there – she quit a housekeeping job.
And why?
Well… there was too much cleaning.
We kinda love this girl’s honesty and she values herself! Ain’t nothing wrong with that!
Watch the full clip here:
@itsmetp_
Replying to @Helen Winn one thing about it, imma quit
Here’s what you guys thought:
Did you know that Subway makes you pay for your uniform? Because that’s insane!
This lady’s going to start a trend! Watch out!!!
So why value the jobs that don’t value you, right?
Always know your value!