‘Yall stole so much this how u gotta order now.’ Customers Can Only Buy At This Convenience Store Through A Touchscreen
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever spent any time in the Philadelphia area, you probably already know that the people there seem to be OBSESSED with Wawa, a convenience store chain.
But it seems like everything isn’t exactly perfect at Wawa right now, because a man shared a TikTok video where he showed viewers how a Wawa location at Drexel University now requires customers to place all orders through a touchscreen, presumably because of shoplifting.
The text overlay reads, “Yall stole so much from the Philly Wawa this how u gotta order now.”
The video shows the man ordering Sour Patch Kids from the touchscreen and then receiving his item in a bag.
Is this what it’s come to, people?!?!
Take a look at the video.
@noshortsusa Walk away with anything? #wawa ♬ original sound – Subezewo
Here’s what folks had to say.
I really don’t like the trend towards having to do everything for yourself at stores.
Call me old fashioned.
