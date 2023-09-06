September 6, 2023 at 2:39 pm

‘Yall stole so much this how u gotta order now.’ Customers Can Only Buy At This Convenience Store Through A Touchscreen

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever spent any time in the Philadelphia area, you probably already know that the people there seem to be OBSESSED with Wawa, a convenience store chain.

But it seems like everything isn’t exactly perfect at Wawa right now, because a man shared a TikTok video where he showed viewers how a Wawa location at Drexel University now requires customers to place all orders through a touchscreen, presumably because of shoplifting.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.35.44 PM Yall stole so much this how u gotta order now. Customers Can Only Buy At This Convenience Store Through A Touchscreen

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay reads, “Yall stole so much from the Philly Wawa this how u gotta order now.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.35.56 PM Yall stole so much this how u gotta order now. Customers Can Only Buy At This Convenience Store Through A Touchscreen

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows the man ordering Sour Patch Kids from the touchscreen and then receiving his item in a bag.

Is this what it’s come to, people?!?!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.36.07 PM Yall stole so much this how u gotta order now. Customers Can Only Buy At This Convenience Store Through A Touchscreen

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@noshortsusa Walk away with anything? #wawa ♬ original sound – Subezewo

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person thinks this is a good move on Wawa’s part.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.36.18 PM Yall stole so much this how u gotta order now. Customers Can Only Buy At This Convenience Store Through A Touchscreen

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker made a good point…

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.36.35 PM Yall stole so much this how u gotta order now. Customers Can Only Buy At This Convenience Store Through A Touchscreen

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said they got confused and left when they went to Wawa.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 2.37.09 PM Yall stole so much this how u gotta order now. Customers Can Only Buy At This Convenience Store Through A Touchscreen

Photo Credit: TikTok

I really don’t like the trend towards having to do everything for yourself at stores.

Call me old fashioned.

