‘Back on the market!’ A Family Celebrated After Their Daughter Sent Her Boyfriend A Breakup Text
by Matthew Gilligan
You know things must have been bad when your family actually celebrates after you break up with someone!
And that’s exactly what happened in a viral TikTok video that showed a young woman’s family all hyped up after she sent a breakup text to the person she’d been dating.
The caption to the video reads, “Back on the market!”
I’m assuming that the woman’s family and friends thought her ex-partner was a real zero…
The video shows the young woman about to hit send on a lengthy breakup text and there’s no doubt about it: she’s happy she’s doing it and this is obviously a relief for her.
The group is out to dinner and it’s obvious that her family is pretty excited about this, too.
The folks at the table clapped for the woman and the group clinked their glasses of wine together to celebrate the occasion.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Pov: your fam celebrates after the break-up text is sent.”
Here’s the video.
And here’s what people had to say.
LOL!
Good riddance.
Or whatever.