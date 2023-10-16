October 16, 2023 at 3:49 am

‘Back on the market!’ A Family Celebrated After Their Daughter Sent Her Boyfriend A Breakup Text

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@hoeyhohoho

You know things must have been bad when your family actually celebrates after you break up with someone!

And that’s exactly what happened in a viral TikTok video that showed a young woman’s family all hyped up after she sent a breakup text to the person she’d been dating.

The caption to the video reads, “Back on the market!”

I’m assuming that the woman’s family and friends thought her ex-partner was a real zero…

Source: TikTok/@hoeyhohoho

The video shows the young woman about to hit send on a lengthy breakup text and there’s no doubt about it: she’s happy she’s doing it and this is obviously a relief for her.

The group is out to dinner and it’s obvious that her family is pretty excited about this, too.

Source: TikTok/@hoeyhohoho

The folks at the table clapped for the woman and the group clinked their glasses of wine together to celebrate the occasion.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Pov: your fam celebrates after the break-up text is sent.”

Source: TikTok/@hoeyhohoho

Here’s the video.

@hoeyhohoho

Back on the market! 🤠

♬ original sound – hoeyhohoho

And here’s what people had to say.

One person had a similar celebration with their family.

Source: TikTok/@hoeyhohoho

Another viewer said their mom and sister celebrated their recent breakup.

Source: TikTok/@hoeyhohoho

And this individual had a two-fer with their stepdad.

LOL!

Source: TikTok/@hoeyhohoho

Good riddance.

Or whatever.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter