‘Didn’t you promise you wouldn’t use it unless there’s an emergency?’ Woman Publicly Calls Out Mother-In-Law For Misusing Their House Key
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone would like to feel as if they can trust family with things like their house keys, but the hard truth is that not all families are the good kind.
And you know, mother-in-laws have a reputation for a reason.
OP has been married a year and is dealing with a “snoopy” mother-in-law. The rest of the family seems to give her a pass – even OP’s husband – but after she misused their apartment key OP didn’t want to give her one to their house.
I wanna preface this by saying that I f34 married my husband m37 a year ago. His mom is snoopy and annoying af. She can’t help it that is just how she is as my dear in laws say.
My husband and I purchased a new house recently. My MIL kept pushing to get an emergency key.
She promised that she only use it in an emergency but giving the fact that she had an emergency key to our old apartment and walked in on us being intimate twice (but my husband didn’t think it was big deal).
So, she made and gave her a fake key. It didn’t take long for those chickens to come home to roost, because at Christmas dinner, her MIL called her out for the fake key.
I just couldn’t trust her so I just sent her a fake key (after she kept pushing) and she had a smug on her face after I hand delivered it to her.
Days gone by and on Christmas dinner MIL angerily “called me out” on the fact I gave her a fake copy of the house key.
OP asked how she knew if she was only going to use the key for emergencies and others started to catch on and laugh.
She shamed me for doing this in front of everyone but in my defensive I asked her how she found out and she said days ago when she came over at 4 while my husband and were out.
I reminded her “didn’t you promise you wouldn’t use it unless there’s an emergency? So You tried to get in when there was no emergency and you broke the promise you made to us!”
She looked red in the face and the other family started staring and some even laughed at her for the face she made.
Her MIL threw a huge fit and her husband yelled at her for the stunt on the way home.
She suddenly got up from her seat and rushed into the kitchen where she had a huge meltdown so loud the next door neighbors must’ve heard – literally I’ve never heard a 60+ year old woman throw a tantrum like that.
Needless to say dinner went awkward and my husband and his sister were giving me looks.
My husband went off on me in the car and said I lied and manipulated and humiliated and exposed his mom and said he wouldn’t have let me get away with it had he known.
We had an argument and he is demanding I apologize to his mom for my childish behavior and for ruining Christmas dinner for the whole family.
Even after OP showed her husband some of the responses he’s still as mad as ever, which doesn’t bode well.
I thought I’d show my husband some pretty helpful comments I found here minutes ago but he got mad at me when he saw it and said I was nuts to talk about his family online.
He demanded my phone so he could delete it but I refused and I went upstairs and into the bedroom. I never seen him so agitated and I didn’t think he’d react like that honestly.
Is anyone in the comments on his side? Let’s find out!
