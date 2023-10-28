October 28, 2023 at 5:38 am

‘Do not cut into it!’ Woman’s Watermelon Springs A ‘Leak’ Three Days After She Buys It

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@sortacrunchymom

This almost sounds like a clip from a sci-fi B movie – but it’s not. This is literally watermelon drama.

This young woman had bought a watermelon three days before and then noticed it had randomly sprung a leek and was producing a pungent smell.

Not only that but posters were warning the woman not to cut into the watermelon….

Wow, this does seem to be quite a scary fruit!

Source: TikTok/@sortacrunchymom

“I bought this watermelon three days ago,” @sortacrunchymom told her followers on TikTok.

“I thought the crock pot was leaking. Em, excuse me. What is happening? What’s happening? What the heck?”

Well, I’m gonna have to have a stab in the dark guess and say your watermelon is leaking and it is NOT an alien lifeform…

Source: TikTok/@sortacrunchymom

The woman then presses down on the watermelon and more water squirts out. I mean, it was possibly and probably likely that would happen… but.

“It’s super mushy. And it smells horrible,” she said.  She added: “Why did this happen to my watermelon?” To hazard another guess, it’s gone off…

Source: TikTok/@sortacrunchymom

Watch the full fruity clip here:

@sortacrunchymom

why did this happen to my watermelon 😭 🤮 #watermelon #watermelonpee

♬ original sound – sortacrunchymom

And for watermelon fans everywhere, here are the comments:

She may need to get out more…

Source: TikTok/@sortacrunchymom

Even worse than the bowels of Hell?

Source: TikTok/@sortacrunchymom

Now, this is getting scarier and scarier…

Source: TikTok/@sortacrunchymom

Wow… I never knew a rotten watermelon could smell that bad.

Wild!

