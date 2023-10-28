‘Do not cut into it!’ Woman’s Watermelon Springs A ‘Leak’ Three Days After She Buys It
by Laura Lynott
This almost sounds like a clip from a sci-fi B movie – but it’s not. This is literally watermelon drama.
This young woman had bought a watermelon three days before and then noticed it had randomly sprung a leek and was producing a pungent smell.
Not only that but posters were warning the woman not to cut into the watermelon….
Wow, this does seem to be quite a scary fruit!
“I bought this watermelon three days ago,” @sortacrunchymom told her followers on TikTok.
“I thought the crock pot was leaking. Em, excuse me. What is happening? What’s happening? What the heck?”
Well, I’m gonna have to have a stab in the dark guess and say your watermelon is leaking and it is NOT an alien lifeform…
The woman then presses down on the watermelon and more water squirts out. I mean, it was possibly and probably likely that would happen… but.
“It’s super mushy. And it smells horrible,” she said. She added: “Why did this happen to my watermelon?” To hazard another guess, it’s gone off…
