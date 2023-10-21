‘He completely ruined that moment for her.’ Groom Wrote “Help Me” On His Wedding Vows As A Joke And People Were Not Amused
by Matthew Gilligan
People are going to be divided about this viral TikTok video and there will be no in-between.
They’ll either think what this guy did was totally hilarious, or totally despicable.
A woman named Shawnda posted a viral video on TikTok that showed a couple about to be married.
The video showed a bride and groom in front of their friends and family and the groom pulls out a piece of paper and tells the crowd he wrote down his wedding vows because he was nervous.
When he holds up the paper, the words “Help Me” can be read on the back of his vows.
Obviously, the guy thought he was being funny, but his bride-to-be didn’t seem too impressed with his prank.
Shawna addressed the incident in her video and said, “What is it about a man who is at the altar with the woman that he has proposed to right before he promises to love, honor, and cherish her that makes him want to humiliate that woman?”
She then talked about other times when grooms chose to embarrass their brides on the big day.
Shawnda said, “It’s not time for jokes. A ‘help me’ sign? Like she’s holding you hostage? A lazy laugh. It wasn’t even worth it. The juice wasn’t even worth the squeeze.”
She also said that the woman who recorded the video and laughed at the prank seemed to be the only person who really thought this was funny.
Check out the video and see what you think.
@lifecoachshawn
Was this a harmless prank or public humiliation? #weddingpranks #weddingvows #datingadvice #datingtips @Shawnda
Here’s how people responded.
This viewer said they’d cancel the wedding if they were her.
Another TikTok user said they feel sorry for this woman.
And one person said she would have left him at the altar.
It seems like not everyone thought this was a very funny joke.
I wonder if these two are still married…