‘How bad could it really be?’ A Model Recorded Footage Of The Worst Date She’s Ever Been On And It Goes Mega Viral
by Matthew Gilligan
If you think that you’ve been on some terrible dates before, I want you to pay attention very close attention to the videos you’re about to see from a young woman named Kendall who documented a pretty horrific date she went on with a guy that needs a serious reality check.
Kendall said the experience was the worst date of her life and, if we’re being honest, this guy sounds like a total nightmare.
In Kendall’s first video, the man told her about a song he wrote called “Snow Bunny Hunter” which is all about his love for white women.
Hmmmm, okay…
The man in the video said, “My mom didn’t immigrate here from this country for me to not be with a white woman.”
He added that he thinks the song could “go platinum” because it’s so good.
Sure, dude…
Check out the first video in the series.
@kendallkiper
“i think it has potential to go platinum” HELLPPP this wasnt even the worst part😭
In Kendall’s second video, the text overlay tells viewers that she recorded him in secret and her phone was hiding behind a plant.
The man asked her about her “body count”, meaning he wanted to know how many men she has slept with.
He told her he’s slept with 100 or 120 women, but that it doesn’t matter as much for a guy.
Kendall told him that she’s “under 10” and he didn’t seem very cool with it.
What a charmer!
@kendallkiper
Replying to @mary i fkn almost fell out on the FLOOR at the end bc y did he say that😭😭
And things just kept getting worse from there…
Watch this video to get the guy’s hot takes on podcasters he listens to, cryptocurrency, and more!
@kendallkiper
Replying to @Ezzy Winters ill give a story time asap LMFAOOO
In the final video in the series, the man said he didn’t think the two of them had much chemistry and that he wanted to split the check with her.
He also told her that she was welcome to come back to his place to play video games.
Seriously…
@kendallkiper
Replying to @grace (taylor’s version) last part before storytime 😭😭
Kendall shared a follow-up video and told viewers that she met the man at a club.
She also realized that some people thought the videos documenting her dates were satire, so she shared a bunch of text messages and voice notes that the man left her after her videos went viral on TikTok.
Kendall said she ended up blocking him and she refused to take the videos down.
@kendallkiper
Replying to @ZAiNAB him sending the song is sending me into orbit rn HELP
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person shared what they think is the funniest part of this situation.
Another individual said this reminded them of Barbie.
And one TikTok user doesn’t think this can possibly be real…
This guy seems like a real keeper.
That was sarcasm, FYI.