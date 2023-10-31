‘I also found out my dad is in a lot of debt.’ Son Wonders Whether Or Not To Give His Dad A Head’s Up About Being Disinherited
by Trisha Leigh
The time shortly after a death in the family is stressful for so many reason, one of which can definitely be money.
In OP’s case, it’s his father who assumes he’ll be inheriting the significant money from his parents.
But, since his father remarried after his mother’s death and nobody likes her, his grandparents decided to give it all to him.
My mother died when I was 16. My dad married another woman two years later.
My grandparents, my dad’s parents, HATE my stepmother. I really don’t like her either.
Even after my half-siblings were born, my grandparents never warmed up to her.
My grandparents are quite wealthy. My father has been banking on this inheritance for a while. He has even been not paying into his retirement because he’s so sure that he will inherit the millions.
I just found out on Saturday that I’m getting the majority of my grandparents estate. My father is getting a token amount of $50000 so he can’t dispute it.
They also made him promise not to share any of the money, no matter the sob stories that would surely come to pass.
My grandparents made me promise not to give out any money after and I intend to keep my word.
OP agreed, but knowing that his father is expecting that money and is spending accordingly, feels like it might be wrong not to give him a head’s up, at least.
But I do feel really guilty that my father just spends his money as it’s coming in because he’s relying on money he won’t get.
I also found out my dad is in a lot of debt.
AITA for not telling him?
Does Reddit think he should let it slip? I’m curious!
The top comment says everyone but OP needs to be smarter and more considerate.
They say the grandparents aren’t wrong for doing what they want with their money, but for leaving the drama to OP.
While this person thinks OP’s dad is more dumb than wrong.
The grandparents definitely have beef.
This family sounds like they’ve got some drama.
I am living for more information on why the grandparents are really doing this.
