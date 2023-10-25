October 25, 2023 at 4:21 pm

‘I didn’t realize they’d give a full bottle of butter.’ A Woman Got A Massive Bag Of AMC Movie Theater Popcorn Delivered To Her House

by Matthew Gilligan

We have everything in our homes these days to replicate a movie theater experience, but where’s the theater popcorn?!?!

Well, the wait is over for folks who want to get the stuff straight from the source.

A woman named Lisa posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she paid a whopping $30 for a big bag of popcorn and butter to be delivered to her door by AMC Theatres.

Lisa said, “I knew you could get this big bag of popcorn delivered from AMC but I didn’t realize they’d give a full bottle of butter. Cost $30 but it was worth it.”

The clip then showed Lisa pouring the butter over her popcorn and she seemed to be pretty happy about it.

If you’re interested in having AMC’s offerings delivered to your door, you can check out the options HERE.

Check out the video.

@lisanicolegomez

The video that went crazy on instagram & facebook. You’re welcome. 😅 #amc #amctheaters #amcpopcorn #amcpopcornbucket #amcpopcornbag #popcorn #snacks #viralreels @AMC+

♬ original sound – Lisa Nicole Gomez

Here’s how folks reacted.

This person thinks folks should just make it at home.

Another TikTok user said you can get it much cheaper at Cinemark theaters.

And this individual saw this at a bad time…sad!

Now these movie theaters need to figure out how to deliver nachos and hot dogs to my door.

That would make this guy very happy!

