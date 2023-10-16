‘I edit the review to explain how this scammer is rigging the system.’ This Amazon Customer Gets Revenge On Businesses That Offer Gift Cards For Good Reviews
Sure, I’ll gladly take your gift cards!
But you’re gonna pay a price…
That’s basically what the person who wrote this story on Reddit was thinking when they were offered business cards in exchange for Amazon reviews.
Check out what they did in the story below!
“Sure! I’d be happy to give you a 5 star Amazon review in exchange for a gift card.”
“You know all those Amazon vendors that are offering gift cards and free items in exchange for 5 star reviews? What I do is accept offer, write the review, get my gift card, edit the review to one star and explain the situation.
I started getting items in the mail like headphones or whatever with a note that offers free suff and 10$ gift cards in exchange for writing a 5 star review on Amazon.
I’m a fairly big reviewer, over the years I have written more than 2,000 legit reviews. ￼ To me, reviews are the most useful aspect of Amazon and nothing pisses me off more than fake reviews to promote a bad product.
So I said “**** it”, I started writing the review, emailing the “scammer” with a link to my review, get my $10 gift card, then I edit the review to explain how this scammer is rigging the system.
There’s absolutely nothing to prevent you from doing this. Not only do you waste their time and money, but your review can help raise awareness of this BS.”
Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.
One reader said they need to keep up the good work.
Another individual said that Amazon products with no negative reviews are a red flag.
And this person said Amazon will ban users who write reviews in exchange for gift cards.
Man… that last comment.
How could Amazon claim they know somebody accepted gifts? How is that even possible?!
Big companies suck.
