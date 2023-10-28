October 28, 2023 at 1:44 am

‘It was like a whole thing.’ Uber Eats Driver Reveals Crazy Story Why Customer’s McDonald’s Order Was Late

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@ameliawells23

When your Uber Eats dinner’s late it’s annoying right BUT no one’s gonna be mad if a guy says a gun being pulled delayed him, right?!!

Well, once upon a time a delivery guy might’ve made the excuse that the traffic was bad, they got lost, or that new one-way system is a nightmare….

But this Uber delivery guy’s got a whole other deal going on for why he’s late! And there ain’t anyone who could blame him!

The only thing is he didn’t know he was being caught on a doorbell cam when he told his whole thrilling story for being late!

“Somebody pulled a gun,” the delivery guy tells a woman who answers her door. “At the McDonalds,” he added.

NOW that’s an excuse for being late with food!

The concerned woman getting the delivery asked: “Oh, are you alright?” in a kind of freaked out, are you serious way.

When we order fries and a burger, I guess we weren’t expecting this kinda story!

“It was like a whole thing, we just stopped taking orders,” the guy added.  “I’m already high as ****, so I don’t give a ****.”

We aren’t quite sure what to make of that bit…. should you be high delivering food?

Is it a bike or a car… and still, eh…

It gets weirder.  The householder seems to think her delivery guy had the gun pulled on him!

“No, not me,” he says.  “Not me, no, someone pulled a gun on someone else.”

Well, that’s good then.

The food got there and the delivery guy is in one piece!

Here’s the video:

@ameliamwells

So over it

♬ original sound – Amelia Wells

Here’s what people thought of this rather bizarre delivery story:

It’s like the delivery guy’s become a reporter…

This could be a viral catchphrase about to happen.

Yeah, this driver has a whole career of spilling the tea, we reckon!

Glad everybody is alright… and well fed!

