‘It was like a whole thing.’ Uber Eats Driver Reveals Crazy Story Why Customer’s McDonald’s Order Was Late
When your Uber Eats dinner’s late it’s annoying right BUT no one’s gonna be mad if a guy says a gun being pulled delayed him, right?!!
Well, once upon a time a delivery guy might’ve made the excuse that the traffic was bad, they got lost, or that new one-way system is a nightmare….
But this Uber delivery guy’s got a whole other deal going on for why he’s late! And there ain’t anyone who could blame him!
The only thing is he didn’t know he was being caught on a doorbell cam when he told his whole thrilling story for being late!
“Somebody pulled a gun,” the delivery guy tells a woman who answers her door. “At the McDonalds,” he added.
NOW that’s an excuse for being late with food!
The concerned woman getting the delivery asked: “Oh, are you alright?” in a kind of freaked out, are you serious way.
When we order fries and a burger, I guess we weren’t expecting this kinda story!
“It was like a whole thing, we just stopped taking orders,” the guy added. “I’m already high as ****, so I don’t give a ****.”
We aren’t quite sure what to make of that bit…. should you be high delivering food?
Is it a bike or a car… and still, eh…
It gets weirder. The householder seems to think her delivery guy had the gun pulled on him!
“No, not me,” he says. “Not me, no, someone pulled a gun on someone else.”
Well, that’s good then.
The food got there and the delivery guy is in one piece!
Here’s the video:
@ameliamwells
So over it
Here’s what people thought of this rather bizarre delivery story:
It’s like the delivery guy’s become a reporter…
This could be a viral catchphrase about to happen.
Yeah, this driver has a whole career of spilling the tea, we reckon!
Glad everybody is alright… and well fed!