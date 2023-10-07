‘I think it was a hit.’ A Woman Created An Arcade Experience For Her Husband Who Had Worked A Long Day
by Matthew Gilligan
This is what true love looks like, my friends!
A woman named Mack shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers the epic surprise birthday that she threw for her husband, Lem.
Mack and Lem are both doctors and they enjoy playing video games with each other when they’re not working, so Mack decided to give her hubby a unique celebration: she created a home arcade experience for his birthday.
Mack said her husband is working a job he doesn’t like at all so she decided to give him the full VIP treatment on his special day.
“Lem’s Arcade” featured blankets and pillows so he could get comfortable right after work and get down to gaming.
She also created a menu of Lem’s favorite food and drinks that he could “order” from her when he wanted.
In the video, Lem could be heard laughing from outside the door as he saw the “Lem’s Arcade” signage. Lem was clearly pleased with the whole setup and he was amused that the price for his food and drinks was “smoochies.”
And, just like any perfect evening, the video showed that Lem ended his night by falling asleep on the couch while playing video games.
Take a look at the video.
@mackpharmd
My husband worked a 12 hour shift today so I made a full service arcade for him to come home to…. I think it was a hit 😂 #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypage #baldursgate3 #baldursgate #baldursgateplaystation #husbandandwife #homearcade
And this isn’t anything new for these two lovebirds.
A while back, Lem surprised Mack for her birthday with a bubble machine, flowers, and a cake.
And Lem celebrated her birthday early because their work schedules didn’t give them a chance to do it on her actual birthday.
What a guy!
What a couple!
@mackpharmd
My birthday is in two days but our work schedules wont match up to spend it together, so he made today a little special before he takes me on a week long bday vacay to Cali ❤️😭 #screammovie #luckiestwomanalive #myhusbandisthebest #birthdaygirl #birthdaycake #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypシ #ifhewantedtohewould
Here’s how people reacted.
One person seems to be pretty into this guy.
Another individual thought it was adorable.
And this TikTokker said she did a great job.
Well done!
Yeah… 1000% an amazing wifey.
Gold stars all around!
