‘I’m just trying to get the real raw reviews.’ Woman Who Works Remotely Researched The Best Companies To Work For
by Matthew Gilligan
After we all got a taste of working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people came to the realization that working from home was the way to go for them.
And if you’re looking for a new remote gig, you’ll want to pay attention to the video you’re about to see.
It comes to us from a woman who has been there and done that and she seems to know a whole lot about the world of working from home.
She talked about what she thinks are the best companies for remote work and she said, “I’m just trying to get the real raw reviews out there for people that want to find their work-from-home remote dream job and just stay there and just live a peaceful life.”
She first suggested the customer service company TTEC, which is a customer service-oriented company.
Next she talked about how AAA is a great work-from-home company and then she told viewers to check out Home Depot’s Online Customer Center.
She also gave a shout-out to Optum, a healthcare service provider.
Good to know!
Here’s what she had to say.
@wfhmuva
The best wfh companies to work / wfh jobs that are flexible / good wfh jobs / fast hite wfh jobs #wfhjobshiring2023 #wfhjobsonline #wfhjobs2023 #wfhlife #wfhproblems @WFHMuva
And here’s how folks reacted.
One person said they’re enjoying their job at TTEC.
Another individual said they’re never leaving their job at AAA.
And one TikTokker is tired of being on the phone at their job…
What a great post! Thanks for the info, fam!
