‘Imagine if it was hauling passengers.’ Cops Pulled Over A Driverless Car And They Didn’t Know What To Do With It
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you taken a ride in a driverless car yet?
I personally have not…and I’m not sure if I’m ready for that ride yet…
But these vehicles are here whether we like it or not!
And it seems like the police aren’t sure what to do with these things yet, either!
A police car pulled over a Cruise driverless car in San Francisco, but things didn’t exactly go as planned.
The driverless car recognized that it was being pulled over and pulled to the side of the street.
But then the car started moving again and ended up parking up the street in a safer location.
The cops looked inside the car and seemed a little bit perplexed about what to do next since there was no driver.
Take a look at the video.
The future😭 cops tried to pull over a driverless car
Here’s how people responded.
This person made a pretty hilarious comment.
Another individual made a good point…
And this person thinks things might have turned out differently if there were passengers in the car.
The future is here, folks…
Whether we like it or not!
