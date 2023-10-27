‘In 2017, our premium was only $608.’ Woman Says Her Pet Insurance Premium Was Increased $2,300 By Nationwide
by Laura Lynott
This dog parent says her pet insurance premium has increased by an incredible $2,300!
@ajadang told her followers that despite her love for her two dogs, she’s almost heartbroken over the huge hike in costs by her pet insurer, who’s blaming inflation.
She told her followers on TikTok: “Inflation hasn’t hit me really hard until right now. This is my pet insurance renewal notice from Nationwide. We have their best coverage. In fact, it’s so good that they no longer offer it. We have the whole pet wellness, which basically covers 90 per cent of everything. We’ve had this plan since 2017. And in 2017, our premium was only $608.”
“And every year after that, obviously the premium has increased, which I get because the dogs are getting older,” she said.
“I am not dumb to the realities of the situation. But the yearly increase ranged until last year between like 80 and $280 a year. Last year our premium went up by $600. So, for the year 2022 to 2023, we paid $1,800 For Levi and $1,600 for Lou because we get the multiple dog discount.
“I did the math and figured that it was worth the increase in price because honestly that’s the cost of a dental cleaning, including like on the bloodwork, the anesthesia, all of it, so we still thought it was worth it. This year, however, our premiums increased by $2,300.”
She continued: “That is not the cost of the price. That is the increase in price to the cost of the plan. So the payments now, if we kept the same coverage. For Levi this is $4,084.58. So, as you can see, there was obviously a slowly increase in price.
“I feel like this is normal and then we get to last year’s increase is about $600. And then this year, the increase in $2,300.02, $1,000 for Luke. I called Nationwide to ask them what the hell is going on. And they blamed inflation. They did that last year when they increased our premium by $600. And that I could like relatively get but not increasing our premium by $2,300 for one dog.
“By the way, I took a look at our vet costs and they have been relatively consistent over the past few years, definitely not warranting a $2,300 increase in our premium. So, I think this is just a way to kick us off our really great coverage because they’re probably losing a ton of money on us.”
She added: “It’s just really crazy to me because even though our dogs are older, they’re eight and seven. They haven’t had any major health issues or expenses besides the dental cleaning since we’ve gotten this coverage and it just makes me nervous because I know just by kind of the rule of the world the moment I downgrade this plan to something more affordable. Something is going to happen and that scares me. So, Nationwide, you’re breaking my heart.”
I feel for this woman – that’s a huge pet bill for the dogs she loves. How can you square this?
Here’s the full clip:
We first got our @nationwide insurance plan in 2017 after Luke’s unexpected medical emergency (that experience also inspired my debtfree journey) and i have been a huge fan of Nationwide pet insurance ever since. We get our reimbursements within a few days and our current plan covers everything. I dont know if anyone has experienced this type of cost increase but this is insane. We thankfully already have an emergency fund for the dogs but the pet insurance gave us an added level of security. I am so so sad about this and we will have to downgrade our plan to something more afforable. #budget #dogsoftiktok #petinsurance
