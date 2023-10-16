‘The nearest neighbor is miles away.’ Their Secluded Airbnb’s Doorbell Started Ringing In In The Middle Of The Night And Everybody Is Freaked Out
by Matthew Gilligan
The video you’re about to see might deter you from ever renting a house or a cabin out in the middle of nowhere…or if you’re into spooky stuff, perhaps it might convince you to creep yourself out!
A woman shared two videos on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she woke up in the middle of the night in her remote Airbnb rental in Asheville, North Carolina.
The woman said that she is a ghost hunter and she was staying in the Airbnb with her family when it all went down.
The woman explained in text overlay, “My family was in an Airbnb in the middle of nowhere in North Carolina and our doorbell started ringing at 3 a.m.”
A doorbell can be heard ringing and the woman filmed from the second floor, not wanting to go downstairs.
The other text overlay on the video reads, “It’s a 100-year-old house and the nearest neighbor is miles away” and “My grandpa searched the property but didn’t see anyone or any cars.”
Check out her video.
She shared a follow-up video and told viewers that the doorbell seemed to have been jammed like someone did it on purpose.
She also said that she had another eerie incident and told viewers, “The last night I did hear a weird sound outside in the middle of the night, like something scraping or gravel. But there’s no gravel outside so, I don’t know.”
