Man Wonders If He’s Wrong To Give A Bunch Of Lottery Winnings To His Ex-Wife
by Trisha Leigh
There are probably a million stories out there about men who want to shirk their child support obligations after a divorce or separation.
Sometimes, though, there are good stories that come out of divorce, too.
OP divorced the mother of his children after an affair that he takes full responsibility for and regrets to this day – even though he remains with his affair partner.
My ex wife is the mother of my 2 kids. She is an amazing woman and good to the bone.
We divorced 6 years ago because I had an affair with my current partner. I was in a low place in my life and I messed up. She was in incredible pain but – like a saint- she allowed me to still see our kids who mean the world to me, allowed our divorce to be as pain free as possible despite the fact that I know she was hurting.
She still is close with my parents. She is respectful to me although she refuses to talk to my gf.
Now that he’s a millionaire he wants to give a big chunk of change to his ex, both because she’s a good person and because he doesn’t want his kids to have a huge disparity in their standard of living depending on whose house they’re at.
I recently won a large amount of money. I won’t say exactly how much but it’s in the millions. It makes me feel funny even typing It’s enough to change the life of myself and my family.
My ex was actually the first person I phoned after my mom and pops after I found out I won the lottery. She was pleased for me, joked that I could take the kids on a world round trip, and that was that. Nothing else.
As soon as I won, I knew I wanted to give her a significant amount. I still love her. She’s the mother of my babies and I feel like this is some small tiny way I can show her that I’m not a complete screw up. She deserves to know that I care despite my mistakes.
She also works a crappy job in the public library which pays her peanuts- she would actually be able to pursue her hobbies this way. Give our kids a better life between us.
I haven’t discussed this with my ex yet, but I have with my parents who strongly agree and my lawyer who was very surprised but on board.
His girlfriend takes exception to this idea, threatening to break up with him if he goes through with it.
Long story short, when I told my gf, she was my livid. Screaming that I’m disrespecting her, accusing me of still being in love with my ex wife- I’m not in love with her.
We’ve both grown apart, but of course I still love her for being an excellent co parenting partner and mother to my kids.
My gf is threatening to break up with me, and tbh I’m feeling incredibly relieved over the threats. I don’t plan on changing my plans, but AITA?
He’s asking Reddit whether or not he should care, and you know they’re going to have opinions on the matter!
The top comment is leaning toward NTA but says it could be ESH, depending.
This person thinks OP is a good dad.
And this commenter thinks OP deserves a chance at redemption.
Some believe he really is trying his best.
They all think the gf sounds pretty selfish.
I think the man is for sure in the right here.
As long as he’s not leaving out any pertinent pieces of the story.