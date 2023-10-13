‘No severance, no notice, nothing.’ Worker Says She Was Laid Off After Finding Out Her Job Owes Her Back Pay And People Tell Her To Sue
by Laura Lynott
A young woman who loved her job but discovered she hadn’t been paid entitlements, said she was laid off shortly after asking for them.
TikToker Mercedes was devastated when she enquired about getting what she was due back but instead claims she got laid off!
“So, I got fired from my job yesterday,” Mercedes told her followers. And despite going through something so tough, she still smiled her way through most of the video.
Mercedes said: “I got fired and I knew it was coming because at 3pm I got kicked out of everything at work, like my slack account, my email kicked me out, everything. I was supposed to have a meeting with my boss at 4pm and she wanted me to meet her in person at her storage unit, which is weird.
“But she said she was already going to be there, so I guess that makes sense. No. Your girl was being laid off.
“Long story short. About three weeks ago I found out that I was misclassified as an exempt employee. All of the overtime and the breaks that I missed and just all of that stuff, I was supposed to be compensated for and mileage and travel time and stuff. And I wasn’t.
“But obviously I can file a wage claim or I can do this. But I’d rather just solve it with the company because I did really care about the company.
“We were a nonprofit and I saw my boss as like a mentor. I didn’t think that I would be laid off. I thought we’d be able to settle it. There was so much back and forth. I had a review. 10 months of my hours, 10 months of my mileage documentation. A lot of overtime on there.
“There was a lot of days, I think there was like 33 days where I didn’t get any of my rest breaks. I got my lunch but not my rest breaks. I didn’t think I needed my rest breaks because we thought I was exempt.”
BUT here’s the kicker…. so Mercedes found out she wasn’t going to be working at the company anymore all of a sudden!
She told her followers she got an email “…right before our team meeting and it was about restructuring the organisation, so when we met yesterday she handed me my final pay check and letter.”
She said she was the only program manager and had been in the role for two years.
She read the letter: ‘Dear Mercedes, I hope this letter finds you well, It is with great regret that I must inform you of our decision to eliminate your position effective September 19.’
She added, “No severance, no notice, nothing. So I was laid off and my position was eliminated. So I would appreciate any and all advice or help. Your girl is just trying to figure all this out right now.”
It sucks losing a job but most of us have been there and we reckon she’ll do just great in the end anyhow!
Take a look at the video…
@xoxosadyzz
Had to reupload but I was only paid for 2 extra days lol #CapCut #unemployed #employmentlaw
So what did people have to say?
Go after them!
No, seriously… go after them!
Get that money!
Mercedes…. we think you know what to do!