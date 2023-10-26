October 26, 2023 at 2:29 am

‘So we just got 36 lobster tails.’ Costco Accidentally Mismarked $80 Lobster Tails For $18 And Shoppers Stocked Up

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@loridowneyplus

Talk about a sweet SCORE!

Costco customers got quite a surprise when they discovered that packs of lobster tails that were supposed to be for sale for $80 were accidentally priced at $18.

So what do you do when that happens?

You stock up!

The video was posted by a woman named Lori and she said, “At Costco, and we noticed that the lobster tails were on for $80 per kilogram. Instead, they priced them by kilogram at $17.99 a kilogram. So we just got … 36 lobster tails, and it’ll cost us $120.”

Source: TikTok/@loridowneyplus

She then added, “Not a bad deal.”

And it looks like they really loaded up their cart with the good stuff.

Source: TikTok/@loridowneyplus

The video showed them using the self-checkout aisle and they indeed scored big time.

Where was I when this happened?!?!

Source: TikTok/@loridowneyplus

Let’s take a look at the video.

@loridowneyplus

#costcofinds #costcodealsandsteals #lobsterfordays #itslobstertime #costcowinnipeg #seafoodlover #bargainshopping @Gordodowney

♬ original sound – Lori Downey

Here’s what people had to say.

This person made a good point.

Source: TikTok/@loridowneyplus

Another individual thinks he needs to make a quick getaway.

Source: TikTok/@loridowneyplus

And one TikTok user got one helluva deal on a GAZEBO.

Source: TikTok/@loridowneyplus

I know a deal when I see one…

And this looks like it was a dandy!

