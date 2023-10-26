‘So we just got 36 lobster tails.’ Costco Accidentally Mismarked $80 Lobster Tails For $18 And Shoppers Stocked Up
by Matthew Gilligan
Talk about a sweet SCORE!
Costco customers got quite a surprise when they discovered that packs of lobster tails that were supposed to be for sale for $80 were accidentally priced at $18.
So what do you do when that happens?
You stock up!
The video was posted by a woman named Lori and she said, “At Costco, and we noticed that the lobster tails were on for $80 per kilogram. Instead, they priced them by kilogram at $17.99 a kilogram. So we just got … 36 lobster tails, and it’ll cost us $120.”
She then added, “Not a bad deal.”
And it looks like they really loaded up their cart with the good stuff.
The video showed them using the self-checkout aisle and they indeed scored big time.
Where was I when this happened?!?!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@loridowneyplus
#costcofinds #costcodealsandsteals #lobsterfordays #itslobstertime #costcowinnipeg #seafoodlover #bargainshopping @Gordodowney
And this looks like it was a dandy!