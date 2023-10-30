‘Somehow he all of a sudden found the money.’ Renter Proves Sometimes It Can Pay Off To Go The Distance
by Trisha Leigh
The more you know about the legal system, the more it can seem as if the entire thing it set up to tire people out before they get to the end.
After all, to see something through can take not only time that most people don’t have, but a good amount of money, too.
OP was renting a small room in the attic space of a house. It was cheap and comfortable, with a good landlord, so they saw no issue.
About 10 years ago my landlord died. Or at least the person who owned the place we were renting. The property managers had been delightful, but whoever inherited wanted to sell, so the house was for sale.
Enter a buyer–we’ll call him Jack–who decides to buy the place. Now ours was the top floor (ie: attic converted into a suite) of a house, less than 35sq meters (375sq feet).
The bathroom was literally where the stairs up to the top floor used to be. The place was tiny.
When the house sold and the buyer tried to double the rent, OP figured it was time to go. They cleaned well and asked for their deposit, even proving that the place had been dirty when they moved in.
Jack came to check out the place, as you should before buying a place. He had one of those blue-tooth earpieces in and I can’t even remember if he even acknowledged us. He spent about 30-45 seconds in our suite.
Next time we hear from him is about a month later, apparently he’d bought the place.
He stops by to give us a notice of rent increase, effective in 6 months (legal minimum). From $485 to $795. The place is not worth that much.
We say nuts to that and decide to buy a house, since WTH it’s not much more per month (surprise to anyone who’s never bought a house: it _was_ more than just mortgage payments). We give him all the required notice to move out. We move, and clean the place up really well.
Mind you, when my partner moved in it was not especially clean (and we happen to have the move in inspection which mentions this).
When he refused to refund their deposit, they got a judgment against him.
Jack decides to try to scam us for $80 of our damage deposit for ‘cleaning.’ He doesn’t provide the required forms, just says, “I’m going to hold $80 from your damage deposit for cleaning.”
We respond with: Um, no. You’re not.
Jack (assuming we need the cash for our next damage deposit or bills and will settle for anything): Take this or I’m going to keep your whole deposit.
Cue Revenge:
So he decides to just keep the whole deposit ($485).
I file paperwork with the rentalsman: who unsurprisingly, after their investigation, rule in my favour. He’s ordered to refund the whole deposit. But Jack decides, not to pay. And the rentalsman doesn’t have any enforcement powers.
He didn’t pay that, so OP went to the sheriff. It cost money to have them try to enforce the judgment, which OP paid.
So I have to go to the local sheriffs office. They can send a legal demand letter for the deposit + costs.
But it will cost me $100-150 (I forget) up front. Sure go ahead.
Jack decides to ignore the sheriff’s kindly letter.
The new landlord ignored that, so OP paid even more to have the sheriff’s office get mean about it.
Sheriffs say that they can start proceedings to recover the debt + costs, but I again have to pay up-front: about $250, and it might take quite a while.
I guess most people quit at this point. Being out of pocket ~$700, throwing more money at the problem and maybe having to wait months didn’t appeal to them. And there’s also a chance you never collect.
I chose to pay the sheriffs. They sent another, less friendly letter to Jack. But here’s the best part: now that they’re recovering a debt, they’re going to recover on ALL of the outstanding judgements against him. And apparently he has tried this nonsense before.
They send him another couple letters: pay up or else.
Jack chose else.
The guy finally paid up, and not just for OP’s deposit.
Then they seize title to Jack’s giant white SUV (I can’t remember what it was, but not a cheap one). They didn’t physically take it away or anything, but they gave him 30 days to pay all the judgements against him or they would take it and sell it at auction.
Somehow he all of a sudden found the money. My share: $485+$150+$250=$885. The other people who’d registered judgements, but not paid to start the collections processes were about $5,000 more. I can’t remember how long the whole process took, at least 6 months though.
Sadly, he’ll still probably figure it’s worth the gamble in the future, but no doubt Reddit is giving OP a hand.
The top comment says this guy is a hero.
And this person thinks the penalty should have been steeper.
Apparently Germany knows what’s up.
Maybe what we need is more rules and not fewer.
Still, this is a small victory.
I am glad this guy fought to the end.
If only because a lot of people don’t have the resources to follow suit.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad landlord, business, landlord, legal proceedings, money, not returning deposit, outrage, picture, prorevenge, real estate, reddit, rent, revenge, top