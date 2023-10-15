‘That email address is still going to be linked to the phone.’ A Man Claims That 2-Step Verification On Phones Is Used To Prosecute People, But Some Aren’t So Sure
You’ve probably been prompted to use 2-Step Authentication for your Apple ID and other apps and programs on your phone before.
And you might have even gone ahead and done it without giving it a whole lot of thought.
Well, maybe it’s time to think a little bit harder about it…
A TikTok user posted a video and talked to viewers about how he thinks the 2-Step Authentication method can actually get folks into trouble.
He said, “Two-step verification isn’t for your security” and then added, “it’s actually used to identify you and prosecute you.”
The man went on to explain that your email address will be linked to your phone and even if you are clever enough to make up a new or fake email address, it will still be linked to your specific phone.
The man also said that your specific phone number links you to your phone, as well.
He went on to say that 2-Step Authentication essentially means that you will be held responsible for EVERYTHING that happens on your phone and that could potentially lead to prosecution.
He also said that it’s hard to change or get around the 2-Step Authentication process and he ended his video by saying, “I think it’s some weird stuff.”
Check out his video.
I think it’s an intriguing theory.
But that’s all it is… a theory.