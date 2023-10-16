‘The bar in America is so low.’ Nurse Shows The Free Baby Box Women in Scotland Receive After Giving Birth And Americans Have A Lot Of Feelings
by Matthew Gilligan
The more we hear about how other countries treat their employees, their mothers, their babies, and their citizens overall, the more Americans realize that we’re getting a raw deal in some aspects of our lives.
And this should get quite a few people talking…
A woman named Jen posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the “baby box” that new parents get in Scotland after they welcome a little one to their family.
Jen works as a labor and delivery nurse and her video shows her reacting to a Scottish woman showing the contents of her baby box.
The baby box includes a play mat, books, a thermometer, pamphlets with important information for new parents, and many other useful items.
As the video says, “The point in the box is so every baby has got the same start in life. And the actual box itself is made so that a baby can actually sleep in it.”
The video also shows that the baby box includes baby clothes and that the box itself can be used as a makeshift bed since there is a mattress and two fitted sheets inside.
Go Scotland!
You can see why the American woman was so surprised about this…
Take a look at the video.
And here’s how people responded.
This viewer said America needs help in this regard.
Another person shared what new moms get in the U.S.
And one TikTokker shared other things that Scottish citizens get from their government.
Sounds like a pretty nice place…
Maybe someday we’ll get this in the United States?
Naw… no we won’t.