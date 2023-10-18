‘The men on the construction site started laughing at him.’ A Woman Shared Her Simple Method For Getting Hilarious Revenge On Catcallers
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re a woman, there’s no doubt that you’ve dealt with a catcaller at some point in your life.
So what’s a woman to do in a situation like this?
A TikTokker shared a video and told viewers how she deals with these kinds of creeps.
In her video, she said that she received catcalls from a construction site and that she came up with a brilliant strategy to humiliate them.
She said, “This man just catcalled me at the front of a construction site and so I yelled back at him, ‘Sorry, I don’t have any change,’ and the way that all the men on the construction sites started laughing at and pointing at him and made him feel so ****.”
She then added, “It’s that simple. Sorry, I don’t have any change.”
