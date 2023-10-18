October 18, 2023 at 8:21 am

‘The men on the construction site started laughing at him.’ A Woman Shared Her Simple Method For Getting Hilarious Revenge On Catcallers

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re a woman, there’s no doubt that you’ve dealt with a catcaller at some point in your life.

So what’s a woman to do in a situation like this?

A TikTokker shared a video and told viewers how she deals with these kinds of creeps.

In her video, she said that she received catcalls from a construction site and that she came up with a brilliant strategy to humiliate them.

She said, “This man just catcalled me at the front of a construction site and so I yelled back at him, ‘Sorry, I don’t have any change,’ and the way that all the men on the construction sites started laughing at and pointing at him and made him feel so ****.”

She then added, “It’s that simple. Sorry, I don’t have any change.”

Here’s what she had to say.

And here’s how people reacted.

This viewer is going to use her line.

Another TikTokker shared one of their favorite lines.

And this individual said this is how you earn respect from men.

Bam!

This is hilarious!

10/10!

