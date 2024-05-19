Her Plus-Size Friend Wants Her Queen Bed Instead of A Twin Bed, But She Insists She Can Fit Just Fine
AITA for not giving my plus-size friend the queen size bed in our bed and breakfast?
“I (30s F) am going on vacation with 4 of my friends (30s and 40s Fs).
We go every year, and always use a randomized selection tool to help us choose who gets which bedroom.
The tool assigns the order in which we can choose. I got 3rd choice, and my plus size friend (Marie) got 5th choice.
Those are the breaks!
The first 3 of us all chose the queen size beds. The other two got twin beds and had to share a room.
Yeah, it sucks, but that’s why we leave it up to chance so nobody can complain.
Marie asked me privately if we could switch places so she can have the queen size bed.
She is plus size, but not so big she can’t fit in a twin bed. I personally have lost over 100 lbs and at my largest, was bigger than Marie is now.
I never once asked to switch beds when I was bigger.
Nope!
I therefore said no. She started crying and told me I was being unreasonable, and that I of all people should understand.
I do understand, but it’s my vacation too and I’ve worked hard to be in a body I’m comfortable in.
I don’t feel like I should give up my spot to accommodate her, when she can still fit in the twin bed.
AITA?”
It might seem a bit heartless, but they were all playing by the same rules.
Sorry, not sorry!
