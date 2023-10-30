‘They just made a new rule.’ Woman Enjoyed a $9 Buffet At Cici’s Pizza For 8 Hours
by Matthew Gilligan
Her name is Madison and she shared a viral TikTok video that documented her epic journey at a Cici’s restaurant all-you-can-eat $9 pizza buffet.
The text overlay on her video readsd, “Seeing how long it takes to get kicked out of the Cici’s pizza buffet.”
Madison paid $8.50, went to town on pizza and cinnamon rolls, played some video games, and then went back to eating.
She said, “I didn’t come here to play games. I came here to get my $9 worth.”
Madison stayed hour after hour and, after she’d been at Cici’s for EIGHT HOURS, an employee told her, “I do have to ask you to leave because you’ve been here longer than 2 hours. They just made a new rule.”
She said, “I left CiCi’s Pizza. I stayed there from 11-7, paid $9 for eight hours for unlimited pizza. What a rip-off. I didn’t get my money’s worth but I still had fun.”
@ugh_madison I got kicked out this time Do you think I got my $9 worth? #cicispizza #buffet ♬ original sound – Madison
