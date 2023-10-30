October 30, 2023 at 3:45 am

‘They just made a new rule.’ Woman Enjoyed a $9 Buffet At Cici’s Pizza For 8 Hours

by Matthew Gilligan

Not all heroes wear capes.

And the woman you’re about to meet looks like your run-of-the-mill young person.

But what she did had all of us standing up and cheering her on!

Her name is Madison and she shared a viral TikTok video that documented her epic journey at a Cici’s restaurant all-you-can-eat $9 pizza buffet.

The text overlay on her video readsd, “Seeing how long it takes to get kicked out of the Cici’s pizza buffet.”

Madison paid $8.50, went to town on pizza and cinnamon rolls, played some video games, and then went back to eating.

She said, “I didn’t come here to play games. I came here to get my $9 worth.”

Madison stayed hour after hour and, after she’d been at Cici’s for EIGHT HOURS, an employee told her, “I do have to ask you to leave because you’ve been here longer than 2 hours. They just made a new rule.”

She said, “I left CiCi’s Pizza. I stayed there from 11-7, paid $9 for eight hours for unlimited pizza. What a rip-off. I didn’t get my money’s worth but I still had fun.”

Check out the video.

@ugh_madison I got kicked out this time Do you think I got my $9 worth? #cicispizza #buffet ♬ original sound – Madison

And here’s how folks reacted.

One TikTokker said it’s obvious this rule was just created.

Another person wants in on her next buffet adventure.

And this viewer made a good point…

This woman is a trailblazer!

Let’s all tip our hats to her!

