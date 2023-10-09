‘They look at their account and it literally says negative $23,000.’ Woman Said She And A Friend Were Hired And Trained By Scammers For A Remote Job, But Her Friend’s Direct Deposit Resulted In A Massive Theft
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this certainly is a weird story…
A woman named Shan posted a viral video on TikTok and told viewers about the scam that caused a friend of hers a lot of headaches.
The woman said that her friend was hired for a remote job and was then trained by scammers who were pretending to be managers.
And her friend ended up getting scammed out of $23,000.
Shan said her friend was looking for jobs after graduating from college and explained, “Obviously if you are in need of money and in need of a job you are more vulnerable than other people.”
She said her friend found what she thought was a good job and was hired to work remotely.
Shan said, “This person I’m talking about got live training every single day and was sent things to do every day, like homework.”
She explained that after her friend was done with training, she linked her account with the company so she could be paid via direct deposit.
And then it happened…her friend discovered that her account had been overdrawn.
Shan said, “They look at their account and it literally says negative $23,000.”
And then her friend couldn’t get in touch with anyone from the company she’d trained with because it was all a scam.
Shan said, “Be smart, do your research, ask for proof.”
Her friend filed police reports but the scammers have never been found.
Check out what she had to say.
@shannonjenk
DO NOT FALL FOR THIS SCAM!! 😣#scam #jobscam #jobsearch
Here’s how people reacted.
This viewer shared another red flag to look out for.
This person said this actually happened to them.
And one TikTokker said to never give out your social security number over the phone.
All I have to ask is… how did they get ALL of that money without anybody noticing?
Absolutely wild!