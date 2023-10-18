‘They take away these ridiculous margins for doing absolutely nothing besides finding you.’ A Career Coach Shares Important Salary Advice When Using Recruiters To Find A Job
Job hunting is a pain in the neck even on a good day, so it’s best to try to make the process as painless as possible…and every little bit of advice helps!
A career coach named Kyyah was nice enough to share a TikTok video where she offered advice about how to try to get the best salary possible when negotiating for a potential new job.
She said that the most important thing is asking the job recruiter how much the takeaway margin is for a particular position.
Kyyah said, “When the recruiter calls you and asks, ‘What’s your hourly rate for this position?’ and they say the maximum amount for this job is $60, the next question you must ask is, ‘What is your margin for this role? What is the company’s takeaway margin for this role that I’m applying to right now.'”
She said this is important because the company will tell you that the maximum is $60 an hour.
Kyyah then explained, “But that’s not true. The maximum amount allocated for that role that the company is willing to pay the recruiting company for you is probably $160. And they’re gonna tell you the most they can pay you is $60 an hour when in reality, they’re taking that $100, and you only get to keep the $60.”
She went on to say, “The one thing that irritates me to no end about recruitment companies and contract roles is that they take away these ridiculous margins for doing absolutely nothing besides finding you, and I get it. Everybody has a job to do. But it’s frustrating. So you as the talent, you as the professional need to protect yourself in this salary negotiation stage and ask that question so that you know you’re comfortable with the rate they’re giving you.”
Always make sure to do your homework. There’s generally more money there than you’d think.
Be careful out there, fam!