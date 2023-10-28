‘They’re gonna drain every drop of life from you.’ Worker Says Getting Hired On The Spot After A Job Interview Is A Big Red Flag
by Laura Lynott
You really want that job but they offered it you really quickly, what’s that mean?
Well, according to this young woman, who seems to have had personal experience – that’s NOT a good thing.
She told her followers on TikTok: “You didn’t hear from me but if you go for a job interview and they hire you on the spot,just pack your loads and run for your life because baby you went for a doozy woozy, that’s all I’m saying.”
And just in case y’all needed a little more information, she added: “They’re gonna drain every drop of life from you.”
My advice. Run if that starts to happen! America doesn’t need any walking dead workers, y’all!
Well, I think this may just be some seasoned advice served up via this clip.
Check out the video:
