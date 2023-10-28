October 28, 2023 at 9:43 am

‘They’re gonna drain every drop of life from you.’ Worker Says Getting Hired On The Spot After A Job Interview Is A Big Red Flag

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@dasilvadakid

You really want that job but they offered it you really quickly, what’s that mean?

Well, according to this young woman, who seems to have had personal experience – that’s NOT a good thing.

She told her followers on TikTok: “You didn’t hear from me but if you go for a job interview and they hire you on the spot,just pack your loads and run for your life because baby you went for a doozy woozy, that’s all I’m saying.”

And just in case y’all needed a little more information, she added: “They’re gonna drain every drop of life from you.”

My advice. Run if that starts to happen! America doesn’t need any walking dead workers, y’all!

Ouch!

Well, I think this may just be some seasoned advice served up via this clip.

Check out the video:

@dasilvadakid

They’re gonna drain every drop of life from you 😭

♬ original sound – DASILVA

 

Here’s what people thought of the doozy woozy job offer:

Desperately seeking workers…

There is that….

I got my brothers and sisters with me… but they ain’t at no office!

Watch out for those red flags, fam!

