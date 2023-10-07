‘This is actually… you’re renting a bunk on a bunk bed.’ A Single Bunk Bed In A Shared Room Is Renting For $650 And People Are Furious About Housing Costs
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you checked out how much houses and apartments are being rented out for these days? It’s completely out of control!
From coast to coast, people are being price gouged and it’s happening to the north of us, as well.
A woman in Canada named Anya posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a listing she saw for a “shared room for rent” in Oakville, Ontario for $650 a month.
Okay, that sounds reasonable enough, right? Well, not exactly…
The caption to the video reads, “Can we all agree the Toronto rental market totally sucks… these room rentals are getting out of hand.”
And Anya wrote that because the $650 in that listing gets you a bunk bed in the foyer of a home and an unfinished garage as a living room/kitchen.
Good grief…
Anya said, “In today’s episode of the Toronto rental market sucks, we have ‘shared room for rent walk in with high ceiling’ for $650. So this is actually…you’re renting a bunk on a bunk bed. Not only that, but it’s very evident that this room is just the front foyer of a house.”
She added, “$650 to rent a bunk on a bunk bed in a foyer in Oakville and have an unfinished garage as your living room/kitchen. What the ****?!”
Here’s what she had to say.
And here’s how folks reacted.
Will this madness ever end?!