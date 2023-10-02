October 2, 2023 at 2:19 am

This Man Breaks Things Around His House On Purpose And Then Fixes Them To Impress His Wife

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@deltasnake2002

Guys, you might want to take some notes as you watch this video if you’ve been looking to score points with your partner.

A guy named David posted a hilarious TikTok video that showed him tricking his wife into thinking that he’s a real handyman. To accomplish this feat, David purposely messed with different things around the house that are in perfect order and he then pretends to fix them so his wife will think he’s doing a great job.

David said, “How to get anything and impress your wife” and then proceeded to unplug the TV, take the batteries out of the thermostat, and turn off the water to the sink.

And then it’s showtime!

David gets to work “fixing” these appliances and impresses his wife.

Winning!

Source: TikTok/@deltasnake2002

When he got to the sink, David asked for a beer and some chips and told his wife it was going to take a while to fix.

His cute daughter dutifully delivered the goods to her dad.

Source: TikTok/@deltasnake2002

David’s wife was impressed enough with his skills that she gave him a massage at the end of the video.

I think this guy is on to something…

Source: TikTok/@deltasnake2002

Take a look at his hilarious video.

@deltasnake2002

How to get anything from your wife. #fyb #lol #wife #homeimprovement

♬ original sound – David

Here’s what people had to say.

One woman was clearly not impressed.

Source: TikTok/@deltasnake2002

Another individual made a pretty accurate comment.

Source: TikTok/@deltasnake2002

And one TikTokker was pretty darn impressed.

Source: TikTok/@deltasnake2002

Fellas… take note!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter