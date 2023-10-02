This Man Breaks Things Around His House On Purpose And Then Fixes Them To Impress His Wife
by Matthew Gilligan
Guys, you might want to take some notes as you watch this video if you’ve been looking to score points with your partner.
A guy named David posted a hilarious TikTok video that showed him tricking his wife into thinking that he’s a real handyman. To accomplish this feat, David purposely messed with different things around the house that are in perfect order and he then pretends to fix them so his wife will think he’s doing a great job.
David said, “How to get anything and impress your wife” and then proceeded to unplug the TV, take the batteries out of the thermostat, and turn off the water to the sink.
And then it’s showtime!
David gets to work “fixing” these appliances and impresses his wife.
Winning!
When he got to the sink, David asked for a beer and some chips and told his wife it was going to take a while to fix.
His cute daughter dutifully delivered the goods to her dad.
David’s wife was impressed enough with his skills that she gave him a massage at the end of the video.
I think this guy is on to something…
Take a look at his hilarious video.
@deltasnake2002
How to get anything from your wife. #fyb #lol #wife #homeimprovement
Here’s what people had to say.
One woman was clearly not impressed.
Another individual made a pretty accurate comment.
And one TikTokker was pretty darn impressed.
Fellas… take note!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · FUNNY, home improveent, marriage, relationships, tiktok, top, video, viral