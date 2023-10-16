‘This resulted in me doing 20- 30 mins a day unpaid.’ A Worker Got Revenge On A Boss Who Doesn’t Like “Clock Watchers”
by Matthew Gilligan
Are you a “clock watcher?”
Someone who is constantly looking at the time while working?
Hey, it’s just the way that some folks get through the day…but it seems like a particular boss wasn’t too pleased with employees watching the clock and they let it be known.
So one worker decided to maliciously comply with the rules!
Check out the story below.
My manager has problems with ‘clock watchers’.
“In my last job when I started I would log in as soon as I got there and if I had anything to finish up I would do it before I left. I didn’t mind as I’m a team player.
This resulted in me doing 20- 30 mins a day unpaid but I liked the company and liked a clear desk. Fast forward 2 years and my father in law was terminally ill. We got a call from the hospital telling us we had to get there ASAP as he didn’t have long left. I told my manager and left at 3.45 (core hours were 10-4) the next month my pay was docked for half a day.
I had already made 2 hrs extra unpaid that week but they told me they couldn’t make exceptions and the extra I did was my own decision. Allllrighty then! I came in on the dot and left in the dot. I did this for 5 years, I worked to the letter of my contracted hours. My manager was talking to a new starter and in my earshot she told him she ***** ‘clockwatchers’ who left on the dot as this doesn’t show company loyalty.
I leaned over and replied loyalty works both ways and being docked half a days pay for attending the death bed of a beloved family member when I’d already done more than my weekly hours was cruel and unfeeling. So I show the company the same level of compassion they showed me. After all rules are rules and exceptions cannot be made.
The new starter started on the dot and left on the dot as did the whole staff.
I dread to think how many extra hours they lost over the whole department over the next few years.”
Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.
One person made an excellent point…
Another individual pointed out another workplace red flag.
And this reader who was a manager talked about how it should be done.
Sounds like that manager will never do that again.
