‘Treat your employees better!’ An Entire Shoe Department Quit Their Jobs At The Same Time Because They Were Fed Up
by Matthew Gilligan
We have a mutiny on our hands, folks!
And today it comes to us via a shoe department in a store in Lynchburg, Virginia.
A viral TikTok video shows that all the employees of a store’s shoe department decided to quit together because they were fed up with their bosses.
The video showed the group all leaving their jobs.
The video suggests that the group was tired of working for a district manager, which led to the mass walkout.
The video shows the different employees walking out and honestly, they all seem pretty happy about it!
So I’m guessing that things had probably been pretty bad for a while…
The video’s caption reads, “When the entire staff decides to quit the shoe department in a matter of minutes. To our DM, we all ***** you and don’t forget to fix those window displays. Shoe department you’ve been real, youve been fun, but you sure as hell haven’t been real fun.”
Ouch!
Take a look at the video.
@garwood8812
When the entire staff decides to quit the shoe department in a matter of minutes. To our DM, we all hated you and dont forget to fix those window displays 😉. Shoe department youve been real, youve been fun, but you sure as hell havent been real fun ✌🏻 #greenscreenvideo #shoedeptencore #shoedept #Buffering #seeyanever
Here’s what people had to say.
First… the obvious…
This TikTok user understands what happened perfectly.
Another individual said all the workers will be replaced soon.
I feel like more and more of this type of thing will be happening in the coming years.Stand up for yourself, workers! You deserve better!