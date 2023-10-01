October 1, 2023 at 1:47 pm
Try Solving These 10 Hard Riddles That Will Definitely Test Your Brain
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey there, friend!
Are you ready to put your brain to the test?
It’s been a while, hasn’t it?
Well, try these riddles on for size and see how you deal with them.
Good luck!
1. I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?
2. You measure my life in hours and I serve you by expiring. I’m quick when I’m thin and slow when I’m fat. The wind is my enemy.
3. I have cities, but no houses. I have mountains, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. What am I?
4. What is seen in the middle of March and April that can’t be seen at the beginning or end of either month?
5. You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but when you look again you don’t see a single person on the boat. Why?
6. What English word has three consecutive double letters?
7. A woman shoots her husband, then holds him underwater for five minutes. Next, she hangs him. Right after, they enjoy a lovely dinner. Explain.
8. I come from a mine and get surrounded by wood always. Everyone uses me. What am I?
9. A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many brothers as sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family?
10. What disappears as soon as you say its name?
Okay, are you ready to check your answers?
No cheating…
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1…