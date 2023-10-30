‘Twas a GREAT day.’ Hooter’s Waitress Shared How Much She Made In Tips After Working a 16-Hour Shift
by Matthew Gilligan
Let’s hear it for Hooters!
Hey, get your head out of the gutter!
I’m talking about the RESTAURANT.
And this story revolves around a Hooters server named Sav who posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about how much money she made after working a 16-hour shift at the restaurant.
She said she worked at Hooters during a Texas vs. Oklahoma college football game so she had a long day. In fact, she said she didn’t finish her shift until 2 am.
Sav said, “My feet are screaming, but hopefully, the money was worth it.”
Sav then counted up her cash and told viewers that the grand total for her 16-hour shift was $553.
The caption to her video reads, “Twas a GREAT day about $34/hr.”
Not bad!
Here’s what she had to say.
@savwayy
twas a GREAT day 🥰 about $34/hr #waitresstok #howmuchimade #countingtips #txvsou #hooters #foryou #fypシ
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer congratulated her on a job well done.
Another individual thought she would’ve made more money…
And this person said this is typical pay for a nursing shift for her.
Working at Hooter’s doesn’t sound that bad!
Tips for days!