‘Twas a GREAT day.’ Hooter’s Waitress Shared How Much She Made In Tips After Working a 16-Hour Shift

by Matthew Gilligan

And this story revolves around a Hooters server named Sav who posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about how much money she made after working a 16-hour shift at the restaurant.

She said she worked at Hooters during a Texas vs. Oklahoma college football game so she had a long day. In fact, she said she didn’t finish her shift until 2 am.

Sav said, “My feet are screaming, but hopefully, the money was worth it.”

Sav then counted up her cash and told viewers that the grand total for her 16-hour shift was $553.

The caption to her video reads, “Twas a GREAT day about $34/hr.”

Not bad!

Here’s what she had to say.

@savwayy

twas a GREAT day 🥰 about $34/hr #waitresstok #howmuchimade #countingtips #txvsou #hooters #foryou #fypシ

♬ original sound – sav

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer congratulated her on a job well done.

Another individual thought she would’ve made more money…

And this person said this is typical pay for a nursing shift for her.

Working at Hooter’s doesn’t sound that bad!

Tips for days!

The Sifter