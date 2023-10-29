‘What’s on the other side of the wall?’ Woman Claims Her Bathroom Wall Is Bleeding And It Looks Pretty Creepy
by Laura Lynott
A woman is having a weird issue in her bathroom… and TikTok is here to help!
@Lexyraye asked her followers on TikTok: “Can anyone help to explain to me why my walls are bleeding?”.
She showed a spooky video of a red substance that had leaked down her bathroom wall in two areas.
BUT and this is a big but, the substance appeared to be coming from a bathroom cabinet.
Though, when she opened it up there were no shampoos in there of that colour, it seemed possible there may have been at one time.
But who knows, maybe the house IS possessed?!
Kinda think not, though…
Maybe the walls just need a clean!
Here’s the full clip:
@lexyraye
Dude …… wtf … my wall is bleeding …..
Here’s what people thought of the wall mystery!
A dull explanation but it seems more likely than walls are suddenly bleeding, doesn’t it?
Ooooh the mystery deepens… or does it…
Well, yeah, obvs…
Yeah, it’s probably rust.
Or blood from the open, gaping mouths of the horrible horde of ghouls hiding behind her cabinet.
Either or.