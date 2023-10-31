October 31, 2023 at 7:44 am

‘Whoever packed that deserves a raise.’ A Michaels Customer Was Surprised By All The Goodies They Got In A $10 Grab Bag

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@britbxt

Michaels for the win!

Well, at least on this occasion…

A woman named Brit shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what she got when she bought a $10 mystery grab bag from Michaels.

The chain store offers grab bags occasionally throughout the year and Brit thought it would be a good time to try it out.

Source: TikTok/@britbxt

Brit said the boxes were mostly filled with Christmas items and she showed viewers the process of buying a box and opening it at home.

Source: TikTok/@britbxt

And, as you’ll see in the video, this looked like $10 well spent!

Source: TikTok/@britbxt

Take a look at the video.

@britbxt

#michaels #grabbag

♬ original sound – Brit🤍

Brit posted a follow-up video and showed off what she discovered when she opened the box…and it was full of fun goodies!

@britbxt

#michaelsgrabboxes

♬ original sound – Brit🤍

Here’s what people had to say.

One person said the person who packed it all up did a great job.

Source: TikTok/@britbxt

Another individual thinks this was definitely worth it.

Source: TikTok/@britbxt

And this TikTokker sounds a little bit jealous…

Source: TikTok/@britbxt

Sounds like we should all run to Michaels to get a grab bag!

Why not, right?!?!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter