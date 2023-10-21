‘You could see the anger on his face. His van was ruined.’ Neighbor Gets Revenge On Man Blatantly Stealing His Gas By Laying A Trap With Diesel Fuel
Ah, neighbors. They can be great if they’re quiet and willing to look out for you and your things (or if they’re cool enough to day drink with you), but it’s really a crapshoot.
This guy was living a happy life in Puerto Rico, and had thought ahead to solve an intermittent electricity issue with a gas generator.
Several years ago I lived in the northwest coast of Puerto Rico. It’s a very relaxed area, with tons of good restaurants and lots of green space.
My apartment was on a cliff, not far from the water.
The electric infrastructure was a bit old, so when it was rainy season, we’d lose power for a few hours at a time.
Not a big deal – I had a gasoline generator.
He had an uncool neighbor with a really cool van.
Enter a new neighbor.
He lived two doors down from me, and drove an amazing custom Chevy van from the 70’s.
All it needed was an epic airbrushed Wizard on the side.
Sadly though, that’s where anything good about him ended.
One day, he caught the neighbor stealing gas that he kept for his generator, but the guy totally denied it.
I caught him taking the gas out of an orange jug I’d leave outside in case the generator ran out. Although I saw him do it, and called him out on it, he denied it and played stupid.
So, OP used the gas and refilled it with diesel – an act of revenge that paid off when his neighbor had to have his van towed.
So after the second time, I took all of the gas in the jug, filled the generator with it, and put the rest in my car. I then went to the nearest gas station and fill the jug up with diesel.
A few days later, I am woken up by a tow truck. It’s backing up to pick up his now disabled van.
I looked out the window and you could see the anger on his face.
His van was ruined.
At least the guy moved before things could escalate.
He moved out the next month, and from what I gathered from talking to people in the community, he was a general piece of garbage human and what happened to him was deserved.
