‘Got me like an extra $5 in the tank!’ A Man Shared A “Hose Shake” Hack To Get Leftover Gasoline For Free
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t want free gas these days?!?!
I mean, have you looked at the prices lately…?
Yeah, it ain’t pretty, and that’s why you’re probably going to want to pay attention to the TikTok video you’re about to lay your eyes on.
The video shows a man getting extra free gas from a pump with a special little trick.
The video’s text overlay reads, “Thought he was bugging until I looked at how much was coming out. Got me like an extra $5 in the tank!”
The man in the video maneuvers the gas pump and the hose and shakes, resulting in extra gas FOR FREE.
The man in the clip said, “You don’t know the trick? This is what you do. This is how you get gas.”
The more you know…
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@dailydoseofchoco
LEARN YOU SOMETHIN RQ 👻👀☝🏿 its always bout the bounce😂 🤾🏿♂️ he gone say “wheres batman wen you need em”🤣🤣 #☀️🍯🍫 #fyp #funnyvideos
Now let’s see how folks reacted.
This TikTokker said they do this all the time.
Another individual said there will probably be some changes since this video went viral.
And this TikTokker offered some additional advice.
This actually looks really interesting!
Gotta try this next time at the pump!