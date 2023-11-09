‘$1,000 dehumidifier, some comics, a safe, and some shoeboxes.’ A Man Said He Paid $2,000 For A Storage Unit Staged By Scammers
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never been much of a risk taker when it comes to plunking down a bunch of money on something uncertain, but some people like to roll the dice like that.
And abandoned storage units seem to be a pretty hot item for people, because you never know what you’re going to find: you could hit the jackpot…or it might be a total dud…
A guy named Vincent was not very happy after he bought a storage unit based on photos he’d seen for $2,000 because he claimed that the photos had been staged.
Vincent said, “It all looked pretty organized in tubs. There was a nice $1,000 industrial dehumidifier, some comics, a safe, and some shoeboxes.”
But then he noticed that a bunch of things in the unit had been moved, suggesting that the whole thing had been staged.
He said, “All the stuff that was in the unit to make it look good was definitely all put in there after the fact by either the person that staged the unit or the facility. I don’t think it was the facility; I think it was the person who owned the unit.”
Vincent said he complained to the storage facility’s management and that they told him they couldn’t do anything to help him.
He said that he ended up disputing the charge on his credit card and that he eventually won his case.
So, there’s that…
Check out what he had to say in his video.
I guess that’s part of the thrill!
It can either be a dud or a goldmine!