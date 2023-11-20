A Boy Called 911 To Give A Cop A Huge And The Officer’s Response Is Life Affirming
by Laura Lynott
A boy called 911 to give an officer a hug and the cop’s response is kinda gorgeous.
A doorbell camera shows the cop calling to the door, when the mom turns up.
He asks: “Is this your home? Is everything okay, we got a 911 call.”
The mom responds: “I’m gonna talk to my son.”
The officer asks: “Does he have a disconnected cell phone?”.
The mom responded: “Yeah”.
She calls the boy to the door and says: “Bring your phone, come here, you’re in big trouble. Did you call the police, did you call this gentleman?”
The boy responds: “I called him to give him a hug.”
The officer laughed.
The boy said: “Come on in.”
And he gave the police officer a big hug.
How are you not wiping a tear by now?!
The officer then explained to the boy in the kindest way possible: “Do you know what 911 is for? If you’re in trouble and you need help. Or someone that you know is around you and is in trouble and needs help. That’s very important, you gotta be careful when you call that number, okay?”.
He adds: “Only in emergencies, if you’re hurt, or someone else is hurt… someone’s doing something they’re not supposed to do, okay? Fist bump?”
The cop holds his hand out for the boy to bump him. “Okay kid, we’re done.”
The mom: “Thank you.”
This is too cute. Watch the full clip here:
Your boy done called 911, because he “wanted to give him a hug.” I can’t make this shit up.
Here’s what people thought of the cutest 911 ever:
The dad, that’s true. Ha!
This cop get’s lots of love!
That’s true – hugs are life-saving in a way!
One thing is for sure…
I’m going to watch this video any time I need a pick me up!