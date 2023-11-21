A Woman Showed The “Creepy As Hell” Hidden Room She Found In Her House
by Matthew Gilligan
Wouldn’t it be creepy to discover a room in your house that you didn’t even know existed?
You bet it would be!
And that’s exactly what happened to a woman who posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she stumbled upon a hidden room in her house.
The video’s text overlay reads, “found a hidden room in my house” as she opened a cabinet into the secret space.
The room locks from the inside and it’s painted colorfully with symbols and the words “Love Shack” on the wall.
The caption to the video reads, “What do I do?”
Hmmmm, good question…
Here’s her video.
She posted a follow-up video and said that the room is hidden behind a door in a bathroom in the basement and in order to get inside, she had to step on the toilet and crawl inside.
She said that it appears to have been made for kids but that she still thinks it’s “creepy as hell.”
I wonder what the real story is…
Perhaps we’ll never know…