November 2, 2023 at 5:50 am

Annoyed Mom Stops Kids From Using Her Decorative Towels By Nailing Them To The Wall, But Commenters Warn That She’ll Be Sorry

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@m.naq

This mom has had enough! She hammered nails into her decorative towels to STOP her kids from using them.

But it’s not clear if that will actually stop her kid drying their hands on them.

However, the nails will stop them being pulled off the rail, possibly preventing full dirt damage.

Towel1 Annoyed Mom Stops Kids From Using Her Decorative Towels By Nailing Them To The Wall, But Commenters Warn That Shell Be Sorry

The mom wrote: “When your kids don’t know what a decorative towel is,” and she posted a video showing her nailing a towel down.

This resulted in the internet either totally getting it, or totally NOT getting it.

Source: TikTok/@m.naq

Me, I don’t get it, I have to say. But here’s hoping it makes her happy!

And that her kids can still wipe their hands on a towel.

Source: TikTok/@m.naq

Watch the full video here:

@m.naq

#momhacks #toweldesign #toweldecoration #fypシ

♬ Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

Here’s what folks thought of towel war:

Hahaha. Towel rebel!

Source: TikTok/@m.naq

The kids just can’t help being kids, huh.

Source: TikTok/@m.naq

Ah, I’m kinda with this guy.

Source: TikTok/@m.naq

Yeah, sounds like this mom will probably have a filthy towel that she’ll have to unnail from the wall soon!

Good luck with that, mom!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter