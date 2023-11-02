Annoyed Mom Stops Kids From Using Her Decorative Towels By Nailing Them To The Wall, But Commenters Warn That She’ll Be Sorry
by Laura Lynott
This mom has had enough! She hammered nails into her decorative towels to STOP her kids from using them.
But it’s not clear if that will actually stop her kid drying their hands on them.
However, the nails will stop them being pulled off the rail, possibly preventing full dirt damage.
The mom wrote: “When your kids don’t know what a decorative towel is,” and she posted a video showing her nailing a towel down.
This resulted in the internet either totally getting it, or totally NOT getting it.
Me, I don’t get it, I have to say. But here’s hoping it makes her happy!
And that her kids can still wipe their hands on a towel.
Watch the full video here:
@m.naq
Here’s what folks thought of towel war:
Hahaha. Towel rebel!
The kids just can’t help being kids, huh.
Ah, I’m kinda with this guy.
Yeah, sounds like this mom will probably have a filthy towel that she’ll have to unnail from the wall soon!
Good luck with that, mom!