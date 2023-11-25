‘Everyone’s stealing stuff.’ Shopper Slams Stores For Switching To Self-checkout After Walmart And Target Lock Up Items
by Laura Lynott
Could the humans have victory over the robots after all?
This shopper thinks yes, we can!
TikToker @sara.grace.young told her followers she was annoyed at stores locking up items to stop thieves because she thinks robot tills are the ONE main reason some humans are stealing!
She told her followers: “For years, grocery stores always had to employ cashiers you know, to scan things and to make sure all the items were scanned and all the retailers because it’s cheaper technically, switch to vast majority self checkout.”
Word, the did do that, girl! But how does that impact stealing – just asking for a friend?
Okay, so here’s her take…. It’s all the robot’s fault. Yay, so humans rock and they need to go back behind those tills!
She continued: “And then they’re all like ‘Everyone’s stealing stuff.’ Like yeah, yeah, that’s why we have cashiers. That’s why you have to pay a human to do it because your machines aren’t as smart as people. Sorry. So, like, it’s right there.”
Humans: 1. Machines: 0.
Watch the full clip here:
that and none of us can afford anything anymore
Here’s what the humans of the internet thought:
True that, there’s sure no savings for shoppers being made!
Eh… she doesn’t want to steal… Ha!
Yep, none of us got that training memo to scan our own stuff!
Yeah, let’s get rid of ALL of them.
Please.
Thanks.