Father Told His Daughter She Should Cancel Her Wedding After He Discovers Her Boyfriend And His Family’s Backward Views

This is a tough call…
Actually, this is an INCREDIBLY tough call.
Telling your own daughter you think she should cancel her wedding?
This guy did what he felt was right at the time. But it sounds like he’s having some doubts.
Check out his story below.
AITA for telling my daughter to cancel her marriage?
“I have a daughter (27) who was with her boyfriend for 7 years and they got engaged not long ago (just a small party, not many guests). She always talks to me about how she loved him, how he always listens to he and he was made for her.
He’s not a huge fan of the boyfriend’s parents.
I have agreed with her, since I found him to be a good natured man, he was kind and humble and was always respectful to our family. We’ve met his parents for dinner twice or thrice and they hit me as a little “hexist”, asking questions to my wife like “I don’t know why you’re working, isn’t that the husband’s job? Its the mother’s job to be taking care of the children”.
Now that they wanted to make it more serious, so they planned a marriage.
Anyways we have been planning about the marriage, and one day her boyfriend comes to me and says that his parents want to talk to me. I was going to call my daughter too, but he said that she wasn’t allowed.
Things with the potential future in-laws got weird in a hurry.
I went with him and his parents started talking with me about DOWRY. I was confused and said that there was no dowry and in 2020 who even gives dowry??
But boyfriend and his parents started lecturing me about how necessary it was and how my daughter would be a stay at home wife (my daughter has told me that she wants to continue her dreams so I don’t know what this is).
He had to break the bad news to his daughter.
Anyways they told me that I should give it a thought and told me not to tell my daughter for the time being. However I immediately told my daughter about it, and she started crying saying she didn’t know that her boyfriend was so hexist. She asked me what she could do now, and I told her that she wasn’t being forced and could cancel her marriage if she didn’t want it.
Things got UGLY.
Well, that is exactly what happened and now her boyfriend and his parents are calling me saying I took away the love of his life etc…
On top of that, some of her friends (some were bridesmaids) said that I was a jerk for breaking up what would’ve been a “healthy marriage”. But it’s my daughter’s happiness that matters.
AITA?”
There’s nothing wrong with wanting to have a certain type of relationship with your spouse, but there is no reality where they shouldn’t know that before they get married.
The fact that this guy and his parents were basically conspiring to trap this woman in a life she didn’t realize is unconscionable.
This dad is a bonafide hero!