Guy Insists That A Security Guard Call The Cops On Him. That Turned Out to Be a Big Mistake.

Many summers ago I worked front desk at a regional headquarter of a multinational corporation. For a visitor to be granted entrance, they had to prove that a) they have an appointment, and b) they are who they claim to be.
Now the first part was easy, no need to show us your email, just give us a name and we’d call that person to confirm. The second required some sort of ID though, driver’s license, employee badge, something like that.
Or your inviter would have to meet you out here and confirm to us in writing. Note that we didn’t keep your document, we just needed to put down your name and take a real quick glance of your face and photo.
Most of our visitors had no problem with the protocol. Some would voice their frustration but still comply. Well not this special guy. He got aggressive and demanded an explanation about the need for an ID when he was standing right here.
Couldn’t seem to grasp it however we tried, and he got increasingly louder. He didn’t want his inviter to meet him outside because “this is wrong.” Security was ready to see him out when he screamed at us to call the cops, because we needed to be arrested and taught a lesson on civil rights.
Calls were made, cops came quickly, and he went out in cuffs.
Turned out they already had a warrant, just weren’t in a hurry to get him.
Icing on the cake was that he was here for a job interview.
