Her Husband Stuck Her In Economy, While He And A Friend Rode In First Class. So She Bailed On The Trip.
by Matthew Gilligan
This doesn’t sound good…at all.
In fact, I think these two might be headed for divorce court at some point…
And you’ll see why in a minute when you read this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
The woman who wrote it explained that she and her husband hadn’t been on a trip together for a while.
AITA for returning home after I found out that my husband booked 1st class for him and his friend while I got economy?
“My husband and I 30s haven’t been on a trip (out of country) for years, but he goes on one every year with his best friend.
His reasons for going with him is because they both go to attend sporting events.
Her husband allowed her to take a trip with him…what a guy…
This year, my husband told me I could go with him and his friend since they were visiting a new destination. He paid for my ticket and everything else since I’m a SAHM and have no job. the kids were left with my mom.
But there was something she didn’t see coming.
However. When I found out that he had booked 1st class for himself and his friend while I got economy. I just couldn’t hold my tongue. I confronted him about it and he at first refused to discuss then when the argument got heated he yelled “I PAID FOR YOUR TICKET FFS!!! ISN’T THAT ENOUGH???” then kept on about how I should stop acting like I was “royalty” and that if I come to think about it, even economy is fine for me since I “technically” don’t work anyway.
He tried to backtrack.
I cried because of what he said but decided to just not go altogether. He changed his tone and started begging me to just go with what he planned but I declined. I went to pick the kids from my mom’s house and he came back 3 hrs later huffing and puffing about what happened.
And his friend wasn’t happy about this.
His friend sent me a text calling me entitled, and said this was the reason why he didn’t want my husband to take me with them and I just proved his point. I did not respond but I blocked him since he’s gotten increasingly rude over the past few months.
He (my husband) said I keep crying about being excluded and this is what happens when he finally decides to include me.
AITA for not settling for economy? by the way he’s perfectly capable of financing the trip.”
And here’s what people had to say.
This person said their money is supposed to be SHARED.
Another Reddit user made a good point…
This reader thinks something fishy is going on…
This person pointed out that the husband’s friend sounds like a real jerk.
And this Reddit user said she needs to divorce this guy.
Looks like she threw down the gauntlet!
I wonder how it all turned out…