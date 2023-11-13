‘I literally froze like a deer in headlights.’ Woman Said A Man Figured Out Her Name By Using iPhone’s Airdrop
AirDrop creepiness alert!
A woman named Kelly talked to viewers about an unsettling experience she had at an airport.
She said that she was sitting in an airport doing work on her computer and a man gave up his seat for her so she could charge her computer.
She said the man returned a few minutes later and tried to make small talk with her even though she was wearing headphones and it was obvious that she was busy.
Kelly told the man, “Hey, I’m so sorry but I have a deadline, I have to focus on this.”
Out of nowhere, he asked her is she is Kelly R.
Kelly said, “I literally froze like a deer in headlights. How do you know that?”
The man told her that when he opened his AirDrop he saw the name and assumed it was her.
She ended the video by saying, “Change your AirDrop name now.”
