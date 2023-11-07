‘I rent out wine barrels for forty-five dollars apiece.’ A Man Talked About All The Weird Stuff He Rents Out To Make Money
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, it adds up!
I’m talking about little side hustles that make folks extra money.
And a guy named Adam who focuses on how to make supplemental income shared a video and showed viewers all the different things he rents out to people to make extra cash.
Adam said, “Here’s some stupid stuff that I rent out that I make a whole bunch of money on.”
He showed viewers cornhole games and garbage cans that he rents out as “human-sized beer pong.”
He explained, “So it’s two soccer balls and twelve cans. You play beer pong. The beer isn’t really in there. You don’t drink a whole thing of beer. It’s just a game.”
He continued, “I rent out wine barrels for forty-five dollars apiece. These go out all the time, like, usually people rent at least ten of them.”
He then talked about a “dumb” item and said, “This is red carpet. Tents out. It’s stupid, I don’t know.”
And about concrete blocks to hold down tents, Adam said, “The cool thing about them is they don’t break, they don’t need maintenance, they just make thirty-five dollars each time they go out. All the time.”
Here’s what he had to say.
@realworldsidehustles
